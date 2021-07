Merkel defends legacy on gender, climate, with some regrets

BERLIN (AP) — With just months to go before her 16-year leadership of Germany ends, Chancellor Angela Merkel has defended her efforts to promote gender equality and curb climate change. But she expressed regret on Thursday that some decisions were made too late, at least in hindsight. The 67-year-old German leader has insisted it will be up to others to assess her legacy. But during a wide-ranging news conference in Berlin on Thursday, she spoke frankly about her experience as one of the longest-serving democratically elected leaders. Asked about criticism that she hadn’t been much of a feminist, Merkel insisted she had contributed to gender equality “and not just because I am female.”