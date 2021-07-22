Mercedes sketches out all-electric scenario by decade’s end

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz is stepping up its move into electric cars. It says it can see a market scenario where all sales are electric by the end of the decade. For the shorter term the Stuttgart-based carmaker says it plans to raise its share of battery and plug-in hybrid cars to 50% of sales by 2025. That’s double the previous forecast. Mercedes is forecasting more electrics just as European Union authorites are calling for even lower limits on carbon dioxide car emissions in order to fight climate change. The latest EU proposal foresees eliminating all C02 emissions from cars by 2035, forcing a shift to electrics and other alternative drives.