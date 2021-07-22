KitchenSmarts: A summer refresh for the al fresco tabletop

Socializing and outdoor entertaining carry an extra kick this summer as pandemic restrictions ease. What better time to freshen up your al fresco tabletop and entertaining gear? AP food writer Katie Workman suggests going with an ecletic mix of tableware, perhaps from a flea market. But she also says there’s a great selection these days of plates and bowls in outdoor-friendly materials like melamine, bamboo and other lightweight, Earth-friendly materials. Choose reusables, or at least recyclables. She recommends colorful cloth napkins as accents and citronella candles — scented or unscented — to keep the bugs away.