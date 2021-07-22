‘It’ll be one big party’; RAGBRAI 2021 volunteers feeling excited for Waterloo stop

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - In just three days, RAGBRAI will be back and riders will make an overnight stop in Waterloo on Wednesday, July 28th.

With Experience Waterloo preparing the city for the overnight stop, some volunteers are feeling excited about this year's ride. From organizing music lineups to hosting riders overnight, a lot of work has to be done to get the party started in the downtown area.

Expecting a normal number of riders this year, volunteers told KWWL's Alaina Kwan they're at the point of finalizing contracts, making sure little details are in order, and preparing to hit the road themselves to start their ride on Sunday, July 25th.

At first, worried about recruiting volunteers, 38-year RAGBRAI rider and Waterloo volunteer, Michael Knapp, said there has surprisingly been a lot of outreach to help with the Waterloo stop this year.

"We've even had some Ragbraiers who are coming out from Texas that are going to hook up with their charter group in Waterloo and they asked, 'well we're coming in a day or two early, is there anything we can do to help,'" Knapp said.



Images were taken by Michael Knapp of his RAGBRAI experiences.

Knapp also said he's ready for Waterloo to become a big party, and is ready to see some old friends again.

"Just because there are so many people that we haven't seen in three years now, and we're all making plans, 'ok where are you going to be when you're in Fort Dodge? Or where are you going to be in Clinton,'" Knapp said.

Although putting together the final pieces, Knapp said they can still use more volunteers, especially for Thursday morning's clean-up.

Expecting big numbers this year, Knapp said it's important to have enough manpower to keep areas, like Exchange Park, in good condition when the riders leave.

