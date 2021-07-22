Opioid-ravaged West Virginia looks to $26B deal for help

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A potential national settlement deal with big U.S. drug distribution companies has raised hopes that help could be on the way in places like opioid-ravaged West Virginia. The priority list for Prestera Center goes beyond the mental health and addiction treatment services it provides. The nonprofit group has crumbling roofs and parking lots, broadband glitches and technology challenges. But state Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has so far resisted sharing in the $5 billion Johnson & Johnson would contribute under the potential deal. Morrisey says he knows those fighting the opioid crisis need urgent support, but he says the proposal doesn’t go far enough to help West Virginia.