How Eastern Iowa could benefit from the landmark $26 billion opioid settlement

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- A group of state attorney's general are proposing a landmark, $26 billion settlement with drug companies over the opioid epidemic.

Distributors Amerisource Bergen, McKesson Corp., and Cardinal Health would pay a combined $21 billion over 18 years. Drugmaker Johnson and Johnson will pay $5 billion over the next 9 years.

Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller called the landmark settlement "a significant milestone in the fight against the opioid crisis."

He said Iowa would receive as much as $170 million as part of the settlement. The deal is designed to address the ongoing epidemic specifically.

Most of the money will be spent on resources for opioid treatment and prevention.

"Money from this settlement, as well as our previous settlement with McKinsey and the anticipated agreement with the Sackler family, can save lives and prevent such a crisis from happening again," Miller said.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, In 2020, opioid deaths rose to a record 93,00, a 30% increase from 2019.

"Opioid use continues to rise in our state, even with the great work that the state has been doing to decrease the opioid crisis that we see," Pathways Community Prevention Educator Teresa King said. "With that rise, we continue to, unfortunately, see deaths because of opioid overdose. That is the biggest reason that we need to look at this, and we want to provide the resources available because we don't want to see any more of those deaths."

This month, Miller announced a separate, $4.3 billion settlement with Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family. The company is not part of the larger settlement and is negotiating their own deals as they go through bankruptcy.

In February, the state settled with consulting firm McKinsey for their role in fueling the crisis.

More than 30 Iowa counties were part of a lawsuit against the drug companies filed in 2018. Half a dozen were in Eastern Iowa: Buchanan, Benton, Bremer, Delaware, Fayette, and Winneshiek.

“We in Buchanan County hope and expect that our Attorney General colleagues will advance this settlement quickly so that we have the opportunity to consider its terms and bring much-needed relief to Buchanan County in the form of critical resources that can help fix this epidemic, stop it from growing and hopefully prevent it from happening again,” Buchanan County Attorney Shawn Harden said in a statement.

The deal is not finalized. States now have 30 days to decide whether to participate in the settlement. Cities and counties in participating states will then have 150 to decide whether to sign on. The more who join, the larger the overall payout. If they cannot reach a certain threshold, it could fall through, and states will not receive their maximum payment.

Each state's share of the settlement is calculated by a formula that includes how the crises have affected the state, the number of overdose deaths, the number of residents with substance abuse disorder, the number of opioids prescribed, and each state's population.

In a tweet Wednesday, Miller said he supports the agreement. During a press conference announcing the settlement, North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein said he expects upwards of 40 states to sign on. At least one state, Washington, has rejected the deal.

King and the prevention education team at Pathway teach about cutting down the stigma surrounding drug use. Often there is a stigma associated with people with a substance use disorder.

"We know that this is not a moral failing failure for people who have become addicted," King said."As you see with this settlement that has come down, it is not people's fault that they got addicted, and so now, it is trying to cut back some of that stigma that has come, come along with these individuals."

Pathway offers a handful of resources for those struggling with opioids, including counseling, a detox unit, and residential treatment programs.

King works with health care providers and community members to educate them on opioid prescribing guidelines and law enforcement and first responders to recognize the signs of an opioid overdose and ensuring they have the tools on hand to respond to it.

You can read more about the resources offered by Pathways here.