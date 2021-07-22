Hong Kong police arrest 5 trade union members for sedition

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police have arrested five trade union members over children’s books they described as seditious and a court has denied bail for four editors and journalists held on charges of endangering national security. Local media reported that the five who were arrested are members of the General Association of Hong Kong Speech Therapists. The association published three children’s books that police say have seditious intent. The books feature stories that revolve around a village of sheep that has to deal with wolves from a different village, and the sheep take action like going on strike or escaping by boat. Critics say the national security law Beijing imposed in Hong Kong in response to anti-government protests in 2019 restricts freedoms promised to the city.