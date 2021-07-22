Heavy rain forecast to hit German flood regions over weekend

BONN, Germany (AP) — Germany’s national weather service says regions hit by deadly floods last week could see more heavy rain this weekend. The DWD weather service said localized storms were likely from midday Saturday, expanding to large parts of Rhineland-Palatinate state later in the day. Officials said Thursday that the death toll from last week’s floods in the western state had risen to 128. Across Germany, 177 people have been confirmed dead, and 31 deaths were reported from neighboring Belgium, taking the total flood deaths to 208. German Chancellor Angela Merkel says the extent of the damage has yet to be determined “but it is immense.”