Greece: Dozens of migrants rescued after stranded boat sinks

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say 36 migrants have been rescued after a sail boat was stranded in high winds and sank off the island of Crete. Greece’s coast guard said a search continues for other people who are feared missing. The coast guard said an air force helicopter picked up five of the rescued passengers and took them to the nearby island of Karpathos, while the others were transferred to a passing cargo ship. Survivors reported that about 45 people had been on board the boat, down from an initial estimate of 60.