For South Sudan mothers, COVID-19 shook a fragile foundation

JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — Even before the pandemic hit, South Sudanese women were accustomed to building lives on the edge of uncertainty. But COVID-19 is shaking that fragile foundation. The country is just a decade old and one of the world’s most difficult places to raise children. COVID-19 has only exacerbated hunger and poverty. In 2019, South Sudan received $1.1 billion in humanitarian food aid. Still, faraway donors have turned attention toward their own citizens. Inflation hollowed out earnings. Some women have turned to jobs outside home for the first time. Paska Itwari Beda became an office-building cleaner; her husband wasn’t paid as a teacher when schools closed. She has five kids under 10 and has become a community role model.