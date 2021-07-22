FirstEnergy to pay $230M in settlement in Ohio bribery case

CINCINNATI (AP) — Federal authorities say Akron-based FirstEnergy Corp. would pay a $230 million penalty and fully cooperate as part of an agreement announced Thursday to settle federal charges against the company in a sweeping bribery scheme in Ohio. Acting U.S. Attorney Vipal J. Patel said at a press conference Thursday it is the largest settlement his office has secured that anyone can remember. The company has been accused by authorities of secretly funding a $60 million bribery scheme to help win legislative passage of a $1 billion bailout for two nuclear power plants operated by a wholly-owned subsidiary when the bill was passed in July 2019.