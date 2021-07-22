Cell phones will soon alert for “destructive” severe thunderstorms

The National Weather Service (NWS) announced a new "destructive" Severe Thunderstorm Warning category that will trigger the Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) on your cell phone starting July 28.

In any given year, the United States typically sees upwards of 100,000 thunderstorms. Of those thunderstorms, only about 10 percent of those storms are classified as "severe."

A severe thunderstorms is a thunderstorms capable of producing damaging wind gusts of 58 mph or greater, and/or hail 1.00 inch in diameter or larger (quarter size). Of the roughly 10,000 severe thunderstorms annually, only about 10 percent of those storms are classified as "destructive".

NWS classifies a "destructive" severe threat as hail at least 2.75 inches or more in diameter (baseball-size or larger) and/or damaging winds of 80 mph or greater. If one or both criteria are listed in the warning, your smartphones WEA will activate, similar to Tornado Warnings, Flash Flood Warnings, and Amber Alerts.

This new tag on Severe Thunderstorm Warnings would have activated WEA for the historic, devastating derecho that impacted Iowa on August 10, 2020. It was the costliest thunderstorm in US history, causing $11 billion in damage. In fact, according NOAA, 13 of the 22 billion-dollar disasters last year were caused by severe thunderstorms.