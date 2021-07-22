Cedar Rapids review board members hoping to leave a legacy

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - The City of Cedar Rapids initiated a new way to get the community closer to its police department on Thursday; the Citizen Review Board.

The board will look for data that shows systemic bias in the police department, review how CRPD handled a civilian complaint and speak up if the members feel it was done improperly, and increase public engagement in CRPD.

"It's very important that people who are involved in this process are not just in name only, but are people that really care about the community," Cedar Rapids NAACP President Dedric Doolin said, who's also one of the nine board members.

Doolin was part of a mediation between CRPD and the Black community when he was a teenager and has been doing social justice work his whole life; he's now on the national board of directors for the NAACP.

"It took a long time to get to this point. So, hopefully this committee, with the people coming together, we can get beyond just talk," Doolin said.

All nine board members said they want to leave a legacy during their term.

City staff and the police officers present told them they have to do 30 hours of police-related training and also two eight-hour ride alongs in the first six months. While it is a lot of unpaid work, the members know it will be beneficial.

"We can't partner with them without knowing what they go through, without knowing what their day to day looks like. I'm actually shocked it's only 30 hours," Star Smith said, who was elected as the board chair.

While Thursday's meeting was mostly about introductions, the members are excited for what's to come. If the city respects and values their recommendations, it could be a bright future.

"All of them (the members) seem to be focused on bettering the relationships between the community and our law enforcement. I'm excited and I feel like we'll get the job done," Smith said.