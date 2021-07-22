Stocks pause as investors gauge earnings, unemployment data

Stocks were muted in afternoon trading Thursday as investors reviewed the latest corporate earnings and a surprise increase in the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits. All three major U.S. indexes are still on pace to end the week higher after the strong gains Tuesday and Wednesday. The Labor Department reported that unemployment claims rose last week to 419,000, the most in two months and more than economists were expecting. Companies in a variety of industries from technology to railroads gave investors a mixed bag of results. Intel and Twitter will report after the market closes.