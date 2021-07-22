AP editor, Times columnist among new Pulitzer Board chairs

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Times opinion columnist Gail Collins, Associated Press Editor at Large John Daniszewski and journalist Katherine Boo have been elected as co-chairs of the Pulitzer Prize Board. They succeed ProPublica Editor-in-Chief Stephen Engelberg and Simon & Schuster vice president and executive editor Mindy Marqués González. The leadership role rotates annually to the most senior member or members of the 19-person board. Each of the three journalists joined the Pulitzer Board in 2013.