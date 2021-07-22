Abby Finkenauer announces run for Grassley’s U.S. Senate seat

IOWA (KWWL) – Iowa's former 1st Congressional District Representative Abby Finkenauer has set her sights on an even bigger goal: unseating one of the longest-serving U.S. Senators in history. Finkenauer announced she would be running as a Democrat against long-term Republican Chuck Grassley.

Finkenauer said it's time for a change in the seat, saying Grassley is no longer is in touch with Iowa.

"Over the last few years, we've seen Senator Grassley just not be there for the bi-partisan things that really, really matter here. Specifically thinking of the infrastructure package and the bi-partisan talks at the White House. Twenty years ago, I would have expected to see Senator Grassley at that table,” Finkenauer said.

Grassley has served in the U.S. Senate since he was elected in 1980. His legacy to many has revolved around a history of bi-partisanship, but in recent years Democrats have become critical of actions in Washington.

“I am ready more than ever to keep fighting for my friends, my family and my neighbors here in Iowa across the state to make sure working Iowans have a voice stepping up for them every day in the United States Senate,” Finkenauer said.

It is important to note that Senator Grassley hasn't officially announced a run for re-election at this time.

“There is a difference between making a living and having a good life. Oftentimes, the folks you have representing you at the top, whether they understand that difference or not, can be what will impact what you're talking about around the table,” she said. “It's so important we have leaders who get that across the state.”

Finkenauer served as U.S. Representative for Iowa's 1st Congressional District after unseating Republican Rod Blum in 2018. She lost the 2020 election to current Republican Congresswoman Ashley Hinson.

An advisor to The Grassley Committee, Jennifer Heins, released a statement on Finkenauer Monday morning: