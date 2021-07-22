9 athletes with Iowa connections competing in the Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO, Japan (WHO13) -- The long-awaited Tokyo Olympics kick off this week, and several athletes with Iowa ties will be competing on the world stage.

The Olympics Opening Ceremony takes place Friday, July 23. The games will run through Sunday, Aug. 8.

Here are nine athletes with Iowa connections who are competing in Tokyo.

Yinka Ajayi (track and field)

Country: Nigeria

Age: 23

Olympic event: 4×400 meters mixed relay

Iowa connection: Ajayi ran for Drake University this past season. She is Drake’s first-ever current female athlete to compete in the Olympics.

Career highlights: Ajayi made it to the semifinals in the 400 meters at the 2017 IAAF World Championships. She was on Nigeria’s winning 4×400 meters relay team at the 2018 African Championships and also placed third in the 400 meters at that competition. Ajayi won both the indoor and outdoor 400 meters at the Missouri Valley Conference Championships this past season.

Kenny Bednarek (track and field)

Country: USA

Age: 22

Olympic event: 200 meters and 4×100 meters relay

Iowa connection: Bednarek ran for Indian Hills Community College from 2018-19 before turning professional.

Career highlights: Bednarek finished second in the 200 meters and fourth in the 100 meters at the U.S. Olympic trials in June. Bednarek competed in the 200 meters at the 2019 IAAF World Outdoor Championships. While at Indian Hills, he won NJCAA national outdoor titles in the 200 meters and 400 meters.

Hillary Bor (track and field)

Country: USA

Age: 31

Olympic event: 3,000 meters steeplechase

Iowa connection: Bor ran for Iowa State University from 2007-11.

Career highlights: Bor placed seventh in the 3000 meters steeplechase at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. He won the 2019 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships in the steeplechase and went on to place eighth at the 2019 IAAF World Championships. As a Cyclone, he finished runner-up in the 3,000 meters steeplechase at the NCAA Outdoor Championships in 2009.

Bridget Carleton (basketball)

Country: Canada

Age: 24

Olympic event: Women’s basketball

Iowa connection: Carleton was a four-year starter on the Iowa State University women’s basketball team from 2015-19.

Career highlights: Carleton has played for the Minnesota Lynx in the WNBA since 2019. She was named Big 12 Player of the Year her senior year at Iowa State and earned the Cheryl Miller Award for the nation’s top small forward. She also represented Canada at the 2018 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup.

Thomas Gilman (wrestling)

Country: USA

Age: 27

Olympic event: Freestyle 57 kg

Iowa connection: Gilman was a three-time NCAA All-American at the University of Iowa. He was born in Council Bluffs.

Career highlights: Gilman was runner-up at the 2017 World Wrestling Championships. While at Iowa, he finished runner-up at the NCAA Championships in 2016. He was a Big Ten champion in 2017. He was also a four-time Nebraska state champion.

Candelaria Herrera (volleyball)

Country: Argentina

Age: 22

Olympic event: Volleyball

Iowa connection: Herrera has played middle blocker at Iowa State University since 2018. She is the first Cyclone volleyball player to ever be selected by her home country for the Olympics.

Career highlights: Herrera has played for Argentina’s senior national team 18 times. She helped lead Argentina to the bronze medal at the 2019 Pan-American Games. It was the first time Argentina medaled in women’s volleyball at the Pan-American Games.

Michael Ohioze (track and field)

Country: Great Britain

Age: 26

Olympic event: 4×400 meters relay

Iowa connection: Ohioze ran for St. Ambrose University in Davenport, graduating in 2017. He was initially an all-conference soccer player at St. Ambrose, but took up track in the offseason to stay fit. He went on to become the most decorated track and field athlete in St. Ambrose history.

Career highlights: Ohioze was named one of the five members of Great Britain’s 4×400 meters relay team after finishing third (46.42s) in the 400 meters at the British Championships in June. Ohioze was a 10-time NAIA All-American in track and field.

Ariana Orrego (artistic gymnastics)

Country: Peru

Age: 22

Olympic event: Individual all-around

Iowa connection: Orrego has competed at Iowa State University since 2018. She is the first Iowa State female gymnast to qualify for the Olympics.

Career highlights: Orrego became the first-ever Peruvian gymnast to compete at the Olympics when she competed in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

Karissa Schweizer (track and field)

Country: USA

Age: 25

Olympic event: 5,000 meters and 10,000 meters

Iowa connection: Schweizer is an Urbandale native and graduated from Dowling Catholic High School.

Career highlights: Schweizer holds the American record in the indoor 3,000 meters. She placed ninth in the 5,000 meters at the 2019 IAAF World Championships. While at the University of Missouri, she won the 2016 NCAA Division I Cross Country Championship and won five individual NCAA titles in track and field.

