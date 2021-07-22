16-year old David Jaramillo, injured on Adventureland ride that killed his brother, shows more signs of improvement

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- David Jaramillo has been eating and speaking, something his family is calling a miracle for their son who was under water for 10 minutes when a raft on the ill-fated Raging River ride at Adventureland park capsized with the family inside. His 10-year-old brother Michael died from injuries he sustained in the accident and David only recently came out of a medically-induced coma.

Christian Shields is the Jaramillo family's pastor.

"We still don't know about his vision. But, I just got word that he has asked his dad and then, his nurse to read the Bible to him for comfort," Shields said.

He says the tracheostomy tube aiding David's breathing will be removed soon.

David Jaramillo, Sr. suffered multiple broken bones in his shoulder in the accident and underwent major surgery last week to put in metal plates to repair his shoulder blade. His shoulder was crushed when he was pinned under the raft.

The Jaramillo family is staying at the Ronald McDonald House.

"Everything is looking great. But there is still a lot of hurdles for young David to overcome," Shields said.

David is expected to be released from the hospital soon.

Michael Jaramillo was buried on Saturday in Des Moines.