Winneshiek County to hold special election for open Board of Supervisors seat

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Winneshiek County will hold a special election in August to fill a vacant Board of Supervisors seat.

The District 2 seat was vacated earlier this year after Floyd Ashbacher announced his retirement. A petition was filed by District 2 voters just before the July 15 deadline to hold a special election to fill the seat. The special election is set for August 24.

Anyone wishing to be on the ballot can collect at least 33 signatures from eligible voters in District 2 on a Nominating Petition and sign an Affidavit of Candidacy. The county Democratic and Republican parties can also name an individual as their candidate on the ballot. These candidates don't need to collect signatures. Any applications or nominations are due to the county auditor's office by July 30.

The earliest possible date for absentee balloting through the mail and in-person will be August 4 and the last day to request a ballot by mail is August 9. In-person absentee voting will continue in the auditor’s office through August 23. Any absentee ballots mailed out must be returned by 8 p.m. on election day. Polls will be open on August 24 from 7 a.m. - 8 p.m. All voters will vote on the 1st floor of the courthouse.

Election results will be canvased on August 30. The winner will serve in the position until December 31, 2022. The seat will be on the Primary Election ballot in June 2022 and General Election ballot in November 2022.