WATCH LIVE: Day 4 of testimony in Drew Blahnik trial

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Testimony continues in the trial of Drew Blahnik, who is accused of killing Chris Bagley in 2018.

On Tuesday, former co-defendant Drew Wagner returned to the stand to testify against Blahnik.

Also taking the stand was Paul Hoff, the owner of the trailer where the alleged murder happened, who says he met Bagley in 2018 and the two would hang out daily.

The trial is expected to last through this week.

