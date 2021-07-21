Washington County Health Director taking over Johnson County

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Johnson County Board of Health appointed Danielle Pettit-Majewski as its new Public Health Director Wednesday. Pettit-Majewski was serving as Public health Director for Washington County.

Pettit-Majewski is currently serving on City Council for the City of Washington. She says she will start looking for a place to rent in Johnson County. She would not comment Wednesday on the status of her staying on City Council.

Her first day for JCPH will be on August 18.

She replaces Dave Koch, who stepped down in November after a bicycle accident. Community Health Manager Sam Jarvis had been serving as interim director.

"COVID-19 has put a spotlight on public health for the last year and a half, and we have an excellent opportunity to tackle the root causes that lead to adverse outcomes. There’s a lot of good work to do and I’m ready to get started,” Pettit-Majewski said in a statement.