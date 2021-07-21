Wadena man arrested for possession of child porn

WADENA, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Fayette County Sheriff's Office has arrested and charged a man from Wadena on 24 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Lawrence Eldon Reiling, 66, was arrested following a week-long investigation in which investigators found he possessed multiple electronic devices containing images of child pornography. Reiling was arrested at his home Wednesday after investigators searched his home and seized the devices.

Reiling was taken to the Fayette County Jail and is being held on a $10,000 cash bond. Each count is a serious misdemeanor. If convicted, he could face jail time and be required to register as a sex offender. Sheriff Marty Fisher says the investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible.