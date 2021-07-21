UK irks EU with call to change post-Brexit trade rules

LONDON (AP) — Tense post-Brexit relations between Britain and the European Union are facing further strain and drawing a message of concern from Washington. The British government said Wednesday that the trade rules the two sides agree to before the U.K.’s withdrawal from the EU “cannot go on” and need a major rewrite. The government says it would be justified in unilaterally suspending the legally binding agreement but had decided not to do so yet. Since the U.K. left the EU’s economic embrace at the end of 2020, relations have soured over trade arrangements for Northern Ireland, which shares a border with EU member Ireland. The agreement required checks on some goods moving between Northern Ireland and the rest of the U.K.