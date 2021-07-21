TRACKING: Relentless heat and humidity

Today: This morning will start off with some patchy fog much like the past few days otherwise, we should see a little more cloud cover today with partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few isolated showers and storms can’t be ruled out at times. Smoke has also thickened in the atmosphere and we will continue to see haze. Because of this, air quality may degrade a bit today, so it is best to stay inside if you are sensitive to the air quality. It will still be warm and humid with highs in the low to upper 80s. Max heat indices could reach from the mid 80s to low 90s. Winds will be south at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Besides a stray shower tonight, we will have partly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 60s to near 70. Humid air continues off of a south wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Skies look partly cloudy and hazy as temperatures warm a touch. Highs will be in the mid 80s to low 90s with humid air. Max heat indices will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Friday: An occasionally breezy south wind will continue to pull in higher humidity and warmer temperatures. Highs should reach the low to mid 90s with heat indices nearing 100. Skies will be mostly sunny and hazy.

Weekend: Significant heat and humidity will continue with highs in the low to mid 90s and heat indices near 100. Lows will be near 70. Skies will be partly cloudy with a few isolated showers and storms possible.

Next Week: Dangerous heat and humidity will continue. There will be a few storm chances with partly cloudy skies.