TRACKING: Hot and humid through next week

Tonight: It is a warm and humid night with lows in the mid to upper 60s. A partly cloudy sky continues through the night. The breeze from south is light (5-10 mph).

Thursday: It is more humid, and, in some locations, it is warmer with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. The wind remains light from the southwest (5-10 mph). The heat index is in the low to mid 90s. Hazy sunshine dominates the sky.

Friday-Sunday: Hot and humid. Highs are in the low to mid 90s with the heat index near 100. Hazy sunshine each day with a slight chance of shower/storm on Saturday. Low temperatures are in the low 70s.