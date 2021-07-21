TRACKING: Hazy, hot and humid conditions

Today: Hazy, hot and humid. You’re going to notice a bit more haze in the air from the western US and Canadian wildfire smoke. Poor air quality is expected today. We will be in the “moderate” to “sensitive groups” category. If you’re sensitive to poor air quality, limit time outside today. Temperatures will be in the 80s today and it will be quite humid with a south wind 5-10 mph. There may be an isolated shower or thunderstorm.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with an stray chance of a shower. Temperatures will be in the 60s with a south wind 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Partly cloudy and haze. Temperatures will be in the middle 80s to lower 90s and it will once again be hazy and humid.

Temperatures will be in the lower to middle 90s through the weekend and early next week. Heat Index values will be close to or exceeding 100°.