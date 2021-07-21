Some side streets closed due to Downtown Cedar Falls streetscaping project

CEDRA FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) - As the city continues its streetscaping project, there has been a lot of construction in the Downtown Cedar Falls area.

The goal of the streetscaping project is to increase walkability on Main Street.

For months, crews have been working along Main Street. However, since entering phase two in July, they're focusing on some of the side streets.

Working on West and East 4th Street, crews have closed off both streets to complete the following:

West 4th St.: Complete the sidewalk and paving on the road.

Complete the sidewalk and paving on the road. East 4th St.: Closed off street & intersection to install a water main and storm sewer.

Although simultaneously working on the two streets, city engineer Ben Claypool said they won't be completed at the same time.

"They're doing the side port where the parking stalls are, additional electrical conduit on the sidewalks has been getting installed meaning they can finish the alley approaches and soon at least open West 4th St. between Washington and main to traffic," Claypool said, "on East 4th St. where they were a little staggered, they started this block as West 4th St. is getting ready for pavement."

Knowing folks want construction gone, Claypool wants people to know the summer weather has been very beneficial for progress.

"When you compare it to last year, especially having a really soggy spring even a wetter summer, construction has been much less compacted this year," Claypool said, "with the conditions staying dry everything is getting done closer to schedule and also is ready for work to resume."

West 4th St. will open up in one or two weeks, but East 4th St. won't be done for another two months.

Claypool said the water main has been installed and the intersection should open as soon as this weekend. However, crews still need to install the storm sewer before getting to the streetscaping elements.

The City of Cedar falls is hoping to finish phase two by Thanksgiving.