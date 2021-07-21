Simmons Pet Food plant officially begins operations in Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Simmons Pet Food marked the official opening and beginning of the first phase of commercial operation at its $100-million, 275,000-square-foot canned pet food manufacturing plant in Dubuque.

Simmons Pet Food, the nation's 6th largest pet food manufacturer bought the old Flexsteel plant last year. Team members and community members gathered for a ribbon cutting on Wednesday.

“Today, Dubuque, Iowa became part of the Simmons Pet Food family,” said Scott Salmon, president of Simmons

Pet Food. “In slightly less than seven months Dubuque economic development and community leaders together

with our team members, helped Simmons Pet Food take an important strategic step to expand our production

capacity and deliver our customers the food that will nourish and delight the pets we love.”

The plant, which brings with it about 270 new jobs to the area, is expected to eventually manufacture 408 million units of wet, canned pet food each year. The first of two production lines is in operation, producing a capacity of 168 million units. The second production line is expected to begin operating in April 2022, brining the total to 408 million units.

“We are delighted that Dubuque is a member of the Simmons Pet Food family, and now shares in our purpose to

build strong relationships through the work of providing food for the pets we love,” Todd Simmons, President

and CEO of Simmons Foods said. “Thank you to our team members, our project partners, and our city, county and state

officials for making this project a reality.”

The company says Dubuque was chosen for the new plant because of it's "high-quality workforce, existing infrastructure to support operations, and a business-friendly economic development team." The company added Dubuque possesses a vibrant community spirit ideal for their team members and their families to live, work and

play.

“Simmons Pet Food is a game winning home run for the Greater Dubuque area," Rick Dickinson, President and CEO of the Greater Dubuque Development Corporation said. "Despite the challenges presented by the Pandemic, they

have under promised and over delivered on everything that they have done. We are proud to have them join our

corporate team.”

To thank the community, Simmons is sponsoring a free concert Wednesday night at 5:30 at the Alliant Energy Amphitheater, featuring country singer and songwriter Jordan Davis. Tickets are limited and can be reserved in advance by clicking here.