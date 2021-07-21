Shootings during Milwaukee NBA Finals celebrations wound 3

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Police say three people were wounded in two shootings in downtown Milwaukee as crowds celebrated the Milwaukee Bucks’ first NBA championship in 50 years. Their injuries weren’t life-threatening, and suspects were in custody in each shooting. The shootings happened about 12:42 a.m. Wednesday at two locations near Water Street. A WISN TV reporter was broadcasting when multiple shots were heard, prompting people to flee. The shootings happened across the Milwaukee River from Fiserv Forum, where the game was played, and the Deer District plaza, where a crowd of roughly 65,000 gathered for an outdoor watch party. Milwaukee beat the Phoenix Suns 105-98 to win the series 4-2.