Sheriff’s office ‘aggressively investigating’ two burglaries near Decorah

DECORAH, Iowa (KWWL) - The Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office are investigating two recent burglaries at local eateries.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office says they are "aggressively investigating" two separate burglaries that happened near Decorah. One was at TnA's Lounge in Ridgeway, while the other was at Twin Springs Supper Club in Decorah.

The sheriff's office says cash and other items were taken during both robberies. They did not say when these burglaries occured.

If you have any information on either case, you are asked to contact the Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office at (563) 382-4268.