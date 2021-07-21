Rochester mayor, husband, plead not guilty to gun charges

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren has pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from a police raid of her home in May. A grand jury in Rochester, New York, indicted Warren and her husband last week on charges of weapons possession and child endangerment. Prosecutors say officers searching the couple’s home as part of a drug investigation found a rifle and pistol, and the couple’s 10-year-old daughter alone. Warren has not been charged in the drug case. She left Rochester City Court after Wednesday’s arraignment without speaking with reporters. The two-term mayor lost her reelection campaign last month when she was defeated in the Democratic primary.