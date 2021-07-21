RAGBRAI riders invited to watch Olympics on KWWL at Young Arena next Wednesday

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- RAGBRAI riders stopping in Waterloo next Wednesday, July 28, will be able to cool off and watch some of the Tokyo Olympics airing on KWWL!

From 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Young Arena, the home of the Waterloo Black Hawks, will host riders as they come in for the city's RAGBRAI stop. The arena's four-sided scoreboard will be tuned in to KWWL so visitors can watch the latest action from the Olympics.

Temperatures are expected to be in the 90s and the riders will be completing the 68-mile portion of the state-long ride from Iowa Falls to Waterloo.

Young Arena's Coors Light Cold Zone will also be open to serve drinks to those age 21 and older. Riders will also be able to get a voucher for one free ticket to a Black Hawks game for the 2021-22 season.

