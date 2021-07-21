Poland’s Senate confirms new ombudsman after long standoff

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s Senate has endorsed a human rights lawyer as the nation’s next ombudsman and ended months of political tug-of-war over the sensitive position. Senators overwhelmingly approved Marcin Wiacek to be the country’s next human rights commissioner after the right-wing ruling party facilitated a vote on Wednesday by waiving its objections. Lawmakers in the lower house of Poland’s divided parliament approved Wiacek’s appointment earlier this month during the chamber’s sixth vote on the independent ombudsman’s office. In his first statement after the Senate’s confirmation, Wiacek said he favors resolving Poland’s disputes with the European Union and heeding a recent European ruling to suspend the country’s disciplinary body for judges.