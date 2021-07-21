New Alliant battery storage project in Decorah brings renewable energy solution to area

DECORAH, Iowa (KWWL) -- A new example-setting battery storage project based in Decorah is allowing room for more consumer owned-solar panels in the community and providing an efficient solution for renewable energy.

The battery absorbs and stores excess energy from solar systems during the middle of the day when the sun is brightest, and makes it accessible later in the day when it's more needed. Alliant Energy says this will lower consumer costs.

Governor Kim Reynolds says that this project will help create jobs and serve as a model for other communities.

“Whether it's ethanol, biodiesel, wind, or solar, Iowa is a renewable energy powerhouse and it’s because of innovative companies like Alliant Energy,” Gov. Reynolds said. “This battery storage project in Decorah will create jobs, spur local investment and serve as a model for America’s growing energy sector. Iowa will continue to harness the power of public-private partnership to further Iowa’s reputation as a leader in renewable energy production while also creating a more efficient and resilient electric grid.”

Alliant says that the battery storage system is needed in Decorah because it prevents the electric circuit from reaching capacity. This may be a trend for more communities as more consumers use solar panels and other renewables, creating a need for more storage. Alliant's Clean Energy Blueprint is working to accelerate transitions into renewable energy in Iowa.

“We see an exciting future for creative energy storage projects that provide cleaner energy for our customers,” Terry Kouba, president of Alliant Energy’s Iowa energy company, said. “Our batteries store solar power created when the sun is the brightest and then release that energy later in the day. This is an innovative way to both manage the grid and deliver more renewable energy to customers.”

The Alliant project is being supported by the U.S. Department of Energy Office of Electricity, with a $250,000 cost-share and a $200,000 grant from the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA). Sandia National Labs is providing technical support and is collecting operational data on the project.

There are similar, but smaller battery projects in Wellman, Iowa and Marshalltown, Iowa.

Read more about the project in Decorah here.