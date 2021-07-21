Michael Avenatti denies embezzlement charges in California

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Lawyer Michael Avenatti is charged with embezzling millions of dollars from his clients and says at his trial in California that he “gave people who had no chance a fighting chance.” His opening statement Wednesday comes after he was sentenced this month in New York to 2 1/2 years in prison in a $25 million extortion case involving Nike. In California, prosecutors say Avenatti hid the terms of settlements from his clients and lied to them while funneling the payments to accounts he controlled. Avenatti denies it and says his firm was entitled to recoup expenses if settlements were reached.