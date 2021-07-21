Marion Independent School District shares new ‘Wolves’ logo, mascot

MARION, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Marion Independent School District has shared its new 'Wolves' logo that has been officially approved by the School Board.

The district shared the image in a Facebook post on Tuesday. The 'Wolves' nickname was approved in May but a final decision hadn't been made until now. A design of the logo was presented during a School Board meeting on June 28.

Before the new nickname was approved, the district had been searching for a new one since last fall when it decided to drop its previous Indians nickname. In February, the school board approved changing the name to the "Mavericks." The decision to adopt Mavericks was overturned because the district learned the term's origin is from Samuel A. Maverick, an early 1800s Texas rancher and slave owner.

The new Wolves logo fits the same color scheme and will now be seen on all Marion apparel, equipment, and school signs.