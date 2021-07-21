Japan to boost renewable energy to meet emissions target

TOKYO (AP) — Japan aims to drastically increase its renewable energy use and reduce fossil fuel consumption over the next decade as its pushes to meet its ambitious emissions reduction target. A draft energy plan presented Wednesday maintains the current target for nuclear energy as officials remain undecided over what to do with the nuclear industry, which has struggled since the 2011 Fukushima power plant disaster. The changes are meant to achieve a carbon emissions reduction target announced in April designed to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. The government updates its basic energy plan every few years, and the draft is expected to be approved by the Cabinet later this year.