Iran says police officer, citizen killed amid water protests

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian state media reports say that an Iranian police officer and another person have been killed during unrest in the country’s restive southwest amid ongoing demonstrations over water shortages. The reports on Wednesday raised the death toll so far in the unrest to at least three people. The state-run IRNA news agency says gunfire killed the officer in the city of Mahshar and another suffered a gunshot wound to his leg. The report blamed “rioters” for the killing, without elaborating. State television reported that a “citizen” had been killed as well in the town of Izeh. Earlier, another man was also reportedly killed.