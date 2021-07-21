Iowa City man arrested on multiple weapons offenses

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) - Iowa City Police arrested a man on Monday for multiple weapons offense charges.

Christopher Cummings, of Iowa City, was arrested on charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, armed with intent, and reckless use of a firearm, on July 19.

According to police reports, the Iowa City Police were called to 433 South Van Buren Street for reports of a fight. The report says that Cummings was in a fight with a victim when Cummings said "I got something for you", then ran inside to obtain a firearm.

Police say he stood on the balcony of his apartment and fired one round into the air. Another person from inside the apartment complex told Cummings to stop shooting. He then reportedly fired two more rounds.

Cummings is being held at the Johnson County Jail.