Guatemala arrests suspect in migrant smuggling murder of boy

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Prosecutors in Guatemala say they have arrested a suspect in the slaying of a child whose mother was forced into prostitution by migrant smugglers. The woman had paid smugglers about $3,600 to take her to the United States, but once she crossed the border into Mexico, another woman snatched her 4-year-old son. Traffickers then told the woman they would kill her son unless she worked as a prostitute. She did, but the boy was killed anyway, and his body was left at a trash dump near the Mexico-Guatemala border. Prosecutors said Wednesday they arrested Luisa Odilia Ramírez on charges of migrant trafficking and kidnapping.