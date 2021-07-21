German Cabinet approves some $472 million in first flood aid

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s Cabinet has approved a roughly 400 million-euro ($472 million) package of immediate aid for flood victims and vowed to get started quickly on rebuilding devastated areas. Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said Wednesday that the package to help people deal with the immediate aftermath of the flooding will be increased, if needed. Half of the aid is being financed by the federal government and half by Germany’s state governments. The federal government also expects to spend billions on rebuilding, but the cost of that won’t be clear until authorities have a better overview of the damage. However, it is expected to run well into the billions.