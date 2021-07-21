Coralville Mayor will not seek re-election

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Coralville Mayor John Lundell announced today that he will not seek re-election to a fifth term.

His current term ends on December 31, 2021.

Lundell is completing his eighth year as Mayor after serving on the Coralville City Council for ten years.

“I am extremely proud of the positive growth and development that has occurred during my service

to the City of Coralville, but it is time to step back from a leadership role,” Lundell said.

He went on to say, “I have been blessed to serve with superb city council members and staff.”

Lundell indicated he is particularly proud of the development of the Iowa River Landing, the over $60 million of flood

protection efforts, and everything that ensures Coralville continues to be a community its citizens are proud to call home.