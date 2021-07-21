China blasts dam to divert floods that killed at least 25

BEIJING (AP) — China’s military has blasted a dam to release floodwaters threatening one of the country’s most heavily populated provinces, as the death toll from widespread flooding rose to at least 25. The dam operation occurred as floods overwhelmed the Henan provincial capital of Zhengzhou. A video posted by a news site showed subway passengers standing in muddy water chest-high as torrents raged in the tunnel. Transport and work have been disrupted throughout the province, with rain turning streets into rapidly flowing rivers, washing away cars and rising into people’s homes. Authorities say 100,000 people have been evacuated to safety. Henan province is crisscrossed by many waterways linked to the Yellow River, which floods often.