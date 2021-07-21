Celebrate a summer staple with National Hot Dog Day, Wednesday

(CNN) - Get out the mustard, it's time to celebrate a summertime staple enjoyed by old and young alike.

Wednesday is National Hot Dog Day. The National Hot Dog and Sausage Council estimates Americans consume as many as 20 billion hot dogs each year.

There might be deals to be found on Wednesday when buying the classic summer food. Hot dogs are just one dollar at Circle-K or Seven-Eleven and a buck-fifty at Quicktrip. They're also buy one, get one for five cents at participating Nathan's Famous locations.

Those participating can use the hashtag #NationalHotDogDay on social media.