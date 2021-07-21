Cedar Rapids police ID girl found dead in car with gunshot

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Police have identified a teenage girl found dead behind the wheel of a crashed vehicle in Cedar Rapids and suffering from a gunshot wound. Cedar Rapids police said Wednesday in a news release that the victim was 15-year-old Tyliyah Whitis of Peoria, Illinois. Investigators say the car crashed just before 6: 30 a.m. Tuesday at Hawthorne Hill Apartments with the girl inside the vehicle. Police say they had not yet received Whitis’ cause of death from autopsy results, but say the girl had been shot before she died. Police say the vehicle she was driving was registered to a family member hers. No arrests have been announced in the case.