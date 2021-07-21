Bank of England sets itself ‘stretching’ diversity targets

LONDON (AP) — The Bank of England has set new targets to increase ethnic diversity within its ranks and the number of women in senior management. An internal review initiated last year found ethnic minority staff members were less likely to be promoted and were paid less than white colleagues on average. The 327-year-old central bank said Wednesday that its “stretching” targets for February 2028 mean it “can be held accountable for its actions.” It says the targets reflect a commitment to having more women and ethnic minority employees in senior management and in ensuring the “pipeline of talent is diverse.” The bank says it fell short of reaching its female representation goal at the end of 2020.