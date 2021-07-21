AP sources: Iowa plans to name football field for Slater

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) — Two people familiar with the proposal say the University of Iowa plans to name the field at Kinnick Stadium for Duke Slater.

Slater played at Iowa from 1918 to 1921, helping the Hawkeyes to a combined record of 23-6-1. Slater was was the first African-American lineman in NFL history and the only African-American to play in the NFL in 1927 and 1929.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the plan to honor Slater hasn’t been announced.

The Iowa Board of Regents is set to consider and approve “a proposed facility naming” at a meeting next week. No details about the agenda item have been released.

Slater was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in January 2020.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.