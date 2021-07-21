16-year-old critically injured in Adventureland accident showing signs of recovery

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- The 16-year-old boy critically injured after a raft carrying him and his family flipped at Adventureland is showing signs of recovery.

David Jaramillo has spent two weeks in critical care, after an accident on the raging river ride that killed his younger brother Michael.

As of Tuesday, the Des Moines Register reports David can now see, mouth words, and has begun physical therapy. David was taken out of a medically induced coma on July 8, and was able to answer questions with gestures, but remained on life support.

The hope is he may regain his ability to walk.

The GoFundMe page for the Jaramillo family has raised over $50,000.

Over 100 people, both family and friends, mourned Michael during his funeral on Saturday in Des Moines.