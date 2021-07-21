15-year-old shot overnight in Waterloo; injuries non-life threatening

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - A 15-year-old received non-life threatening injuries after a shooting in Waterloo Tuesday night.

Just before 10 p.m., police responded to the 1000 block of Linn St. for a shooting in progress. There, they discovered a 15-year-old had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Waterloo Police are still looking for a suspect. No arrests have been made at this time.

This is the second time a minor has been injured by gunfire in Waterloo this week. On Sunday night, a 6-year-old was shot in the arm. The child was taken to Allen Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information in either of these incidents is asked to contact Waterloo Police.