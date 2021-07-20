Washington, IA’s new Emergency Medical Service providing much needed fast response to the community

WASHINGTON, Iowa (KWWL) -- Residents are excited about a new Emergency Medical Service in Washington, Iowa, after the city lacked the critical personnel needed to respond to emergencies.

Previously, the city relied on the county's two bases to respond to situations, but if all four of the county's ambulances were on a call or transporting a patient to a hospital, a third base would need to be called. The new EMS program started on July 9, and the volunteer team has already responded to a number of calls, sometimes arriving before the ambulances.

“If someone calls 911 there is a potential gap," Washington Mayor Jaron Rosien said. "Our service and volunteers have stepped up to bridge that gap.”

Washington is the largest and last city in the county to get an EMS system. Based out of the city's fire department, the team is made up of 24 volunteers, trained as first responders.

“Other surrounding EMS agencies are the same way," Washington Fire Chief Brendan DeLong said. "We’re here to help, we’re here to work together and to provide the best care that we can to our citizens."

While it took time for the city to get this essential service, residents can now rest easy knowing there will always be someone there to respond.

“It is a long time coming. I’m not sure why it took so long but it’s here and I think it’s here to stay,” Washington EMS Assistant Chief Carrie Ornduff said. "...I think they’re going to feel a lot safer, a little more calm know their emergency is going to get answered one way or another.”

The Washington EMS is accepting volunteers of all skill levels. You would just need to go through training before you can go out and respond to emergencies.

The team of volunteers has responded to 37 calls since its launch on July 9.

If you live in Washington and would like to get involved you can call the fire department at (319) 653-2239.